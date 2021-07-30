HM Payson & Co. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after buying an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after buying an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

