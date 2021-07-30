HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $167.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.40. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $167.92.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

