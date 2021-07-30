HM Payson & Co. Purchases 192 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $162.91 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

