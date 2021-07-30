HM Payson & Co. Has $6.35 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $182.54 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

