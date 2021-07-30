HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,451 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,555,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

