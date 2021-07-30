Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 43,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 303,985 shares.The stock last traded at $137.63 and had previously closed at $123.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after acquiring an additional 224,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after acquiring an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after acquiring an additional 103,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after purchasing an additional 155,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

