Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.080-$6.120 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.80.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

NYSE:HRC traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,710. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.