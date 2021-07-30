Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.080-$6.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.440-$1.480 EPS.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $142.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

