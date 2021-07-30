Hikari Power Ltd Sells 3,800 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. 43,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

