Hikari Power Ltd Reduces Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hikari Power Ltd lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 0.8% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

BUD stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. 116,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

