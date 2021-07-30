HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report sales of $29.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.57 million to $34.92 million. HEXO reported sales of $20.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $101.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $175.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.49 million to $224.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEXO. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 88,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $608.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 246.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

