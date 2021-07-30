Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up approximately 2.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Hexcel stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,882. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

