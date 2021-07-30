Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HXGBY stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $1.5403 dividend. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.