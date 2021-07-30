Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
HXGBY stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $16.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $1.5403 dividend. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.
About Hexagon AB (publ)
Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.
