Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.65. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$17.37, with a volume of 188,218 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRX shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.15 million and a P/E ratio of 31.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

