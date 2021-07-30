HeroNode Reaches Market Capitalization of $210,082.73 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $210,082.73 and approximately $71.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

