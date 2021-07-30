Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

HCCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,070. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.40 million, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

