HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) Short Interest Down 80.3% in July

HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,548,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HempAmericana stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 10,072,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,419,482. HempAmericana has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About HempAmericana
