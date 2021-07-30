Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:HSDT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,362.52% and a negative return on equity of 200.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth $187,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth $455,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

