HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

HSTM has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $914.41 million, a PE ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

