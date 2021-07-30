HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $914.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

