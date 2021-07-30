Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $32.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.77.

NYSE PEAK opened at $37.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

