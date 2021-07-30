Head to Head Review: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) versus Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and Danimer Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00

Danimer Scientific has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.27%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical.

Volatility and Risk

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and Danimer Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical $10.83 billion 0.21 $93.47 million $0.84 25.08 Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 30.25 -$8.85 million ($0.43) -38.93

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific. Danimer Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and Danimer Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 4.00% 10.94% 7.23% Danimer Scientific N/A -11.49% -5.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Danimer Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical beats Danimer Scientific on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products. The Synthetic Fibers segment produces polyesters, acrylic fibers, and carbon fibers that are primarily used in the textile and apparel industries. The Resins and Plastics segment produces polyester chips that are used to produce polyester fibers, coating, and containers; polyethylene resins and plastics, which are used to produce insulated cables and mulching films, as well as molded products, such as housewares and toys; and polypropylene resins that are used for films and sheets, as well as molded products, such as housewares, toys, consumer electronics, and automobile parts; and PVA granules. The Intermediate Petrochemicals segment produces p-xylene, benzene, and ethylene oxide, which are used as raw materials in the production of other petrochemicals, resins, plastics, and synthetic fibers. The Petroleum Products segment operates crude oil refinery facilities used to produce refined gasoline, fuel, diesel oil, heavy oil, and liquefied petroleum gas. The Trading of Petrochemical Products segment is involved in the import and export of petrochemical products. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.