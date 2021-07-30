Head-To-Head Review: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) vs. Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 27.07 $33.77 million $0.30 95.07 Sumco $2.73 billion 2.65 $246.43 million $1.64 30.41

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.42, indicating a potential upside of 41.71%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Sumco 8.25% 6.80% 4.08%

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

