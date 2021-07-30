Head-To-Head Analysis: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Playtika and EVERTEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 3.89 $92.10 million $0.24 93.83 EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.12 $104.44 million $1.92 22.54

EVERTEC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Playtika. EVERTEC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Playtika and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 EVERTEC 1 2 3 0 2.33

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 65.91%. EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A EVERTEC 22.29% 47.06% 14.59%

Summary

EVERTEC beats Playtika on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

