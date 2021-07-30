HC2 (HCHC) to Release Earnings on Friday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter. HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

Get HC2 alerts:

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HC2 has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $202,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 83,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $310,183.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 505,110 shares of company stock worth $1,969,912. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.