HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Get Zynex alerts:

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.34 million, a PE ratio of 104.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zynex by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zynex by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Zynex by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.