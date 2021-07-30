Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

