Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 31.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €118.54 ($139.46).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €175.70 ($206.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €205.80 ($242.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.