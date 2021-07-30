Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €169.57 ($199.50).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €144.00 ($169.41) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €143.46. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

