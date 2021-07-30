Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.
About Haitian International
