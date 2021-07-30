Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

