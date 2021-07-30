H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.82. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 12,964 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $151.58 million, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.52.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.87%.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

