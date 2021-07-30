Guess? (NYSE:GES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guess?'s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is gaining on its solid digital efforts, which was evident in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Notably, its e-commerce business in North America and Europe soared 61% sequentially. Also, the company is on track with its six key strategies and has made remarkable progress against each of them in the last 15 months. These include organization and culture, functional capacities, brand relevance, customer focus, product brilliance as well as international footprint. Well, Guess?'s revenues and earnings beat the consensus mark and rose year over year in the quarter. However, the company is troubled by pandemic-induced store closures and reduced traffic. Incidentally, Guess? expects fiscal second-quarter revenues to decline in mid-single digits from fiscal 2020 level.”

Get Guess? alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE GES opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85. Guess? has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.