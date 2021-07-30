Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GFED. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. Analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.06% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

