Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 735,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.95. 150,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $120.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.64%.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.