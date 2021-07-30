Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $124.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.20.

PAC opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

