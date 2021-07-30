Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $203.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $202.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $169.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $181.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.05.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

