Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

