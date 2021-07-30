Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNPG remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. 39,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. Green Planet Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About Green Planet Group
