Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNPG remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. 39,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. Green Planet Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food.

