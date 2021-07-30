Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GGII traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,617,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,443,734. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.02.
Green Globe International Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.