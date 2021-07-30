Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GGII traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,617,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,443,734. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.02.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc manufactures and markets CBG and CBD hemp cigarettes. It provides smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company is based in San Diego, California.

