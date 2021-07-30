Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%.

GWB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,022. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

GWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

