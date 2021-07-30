Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,017 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Progress Software worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

