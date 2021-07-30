Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,957 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HMN opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

