Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of GMS worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of GMS opened at $50.20 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.