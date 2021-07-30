Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.61 Million Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after buying an additional 184,746 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBS opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

