Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.54 Million Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.11 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

