Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $76.96 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.