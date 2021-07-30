Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Up 79.7% in July

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the June 30th total of 662,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $41,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,879,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,203,400 shares of company stock worth $1,438,693. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.12.

Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

