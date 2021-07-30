Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 279,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of -380.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

