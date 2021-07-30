Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Allstate by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Allstate by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

ALL stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $130.44. 31,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,246. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

