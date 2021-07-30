Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $226.93. 16,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.25. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.